Fatal motorcycle crash on boardwalk in the Rockaways
NEW YORK - A motorcycle driving on the boardwalk in the Rockaways slammed into a pedestrian and crashed, killing one person, the NYPD said.
The crash happened near Beach 49th Street in Edgemere just after 3 p.m., New York City police said.
The motorcycle hit a 55-year-old man, who was taken to Jamaica Hospital and was in stable condition, authorities said.
The collision flung the motorcycle's passenger off the bike, police said. The passenger, a man in his 30s, died at the scene.
The motorcycle driver then fled on foot.