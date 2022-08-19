Fans pack Rucker Park for streetball game

New York City is known as the Mecca because of events like the Rucker Park Streetball Championship Game, which had some prominent New Yorkers on hand for the action.

"I think it's beautiful," comedian Tracy Morgan said. "Beautiful for the community."

The park in Harlem was so packed that it was hard to tell where the bleachers ended and the concrete started. Fans were spilling onto the court for the dunk contest.

"The atmosphere is live. The atmosphere is lit. Streetball is alive. Welcome to Rucker Park," said one player, who added that playing on a court that has seen so many legends was an honor.

Jazz star guard and Westchester native Donovan Mitchell took in the atmosphere as well. He is a player, of course, the Knicks are reportedly very interested in trading for.

"Oh, this is amazing tonight, I haven't seen [Rucker] park this exciting in years. It brings back the golden years," rapper Fat Joe said. "I'm just happy. The people out here having a great time. I'm excited. I just seen Tracy Morgan. I may even see Donovan Mitchell — it's insane. If only he could become a Knick. New York has answered [points to the crowd] they want Donovan Mitchell to be a Knick. You see the people — they out here."

Mitchell made the appearance to help honor an Adidas Legacy student-athlete who is active in his or her community by giving them a pair of his unreleased D.O.N. Issue #4 signature sneakers during a presentation at halftime.