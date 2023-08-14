Fans enthusiastic for Lionel Richie redemption following Saturday’s no show

Lionel Richie and Earth Wind and Fire are looking to make the wait worthwhile for fans who chose to come back to MSG Monday night after Saturdays let down.

"It got cancelled. We were in there and we waited an hour and it got cancelled because he wasn’t able to fly in." — Lionel Richie fan

Saturday, the instruments were in place, the lights were set and the crowd was ready to hear all of the hits.

Related article

Almost an hour after fans were settled, the star tweeted "Due to severe weather and being unable to land in the NY and surrounding areas, I’m unable to make it to the show tonight" leaving the bar staff over at traks across the street from MSG to serve quite a few rounds to get over the weekend’s biggest upset."

"A lot of them didn’t believe them didn’t believe that it was a flight issue. They were like he could’ve drove down from Boston." — Tracks waitress

While most were bummed about the no show, some lucked out admitting they weren’t there last weekend either.

"She bought the tickets and she sold them and her daughter bought her new tickets and here we are. So we didn’t have to worry, we’re coming to see him and we loved him," the fan shared.

But fans predict whatever song he kicks the show-off with he’s got to break the ice off some cold shoulders.

"I think there’s going to be a lot of boos in the audience to start. I’m a little scared for him. Very worried for him, but I think at the ends of the day after a few songs, I think we’ll play with it and we’ll start singing along," predicted one fan.

These decades old Lionel lovers though aren’t fair -weather fans. Their love for the star regardless of Saturday’s situation is endless, and they anticipate a show that’ll have the crowd rocking.