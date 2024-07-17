Fandango founder ID'd as jumper who fell to his death from NYC luxury hotel

article

J. Michael Cline, the finance executive who founded Fandango, has been identified as the jumper who fell to his death at The Kimberly Hotel, according to police.

Cline died by an apparent suicide on Tuesday after jumping from the 20th floors of The Kimberly Hotel. He was 64 years old.

When police got to the boutique hotel on East 50th Street around 10 a.m., they found a man lying unresponsive.

He was pronounced dead at the scene by EMS workers.

The man was later identified as J. Michael Cline, a well-known entrepreneur.

Cline founded Fandango, the movie ticketing company, in 2000 and was with the company until 2011.

Cline also founded businesses Exult, Xchanging, Accretive Health, and Accolade.

Cline was known as a "serial entrepreneur" with multi-million-dollar homes in Connecticut and Florida.hbshealthalumni.org

He received a bachelor's from Cornell University and an MBA from Harvard, where he was a Baker Scholar.

He also served on the board at the Harvard Business School Rock Center for Entrepreneurship.

Cline leaves behind a wife and six children.

If you or a loved one is feeling distressed, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. The crisis center provides free and confidential emotional support 24 hours a day, 7 days a week to civilians and veterans. Call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255. Or text HOME to 741-741 (Crisis Text Line).

CLICK HERE for the warning signs and risk factors of suicide. Call 1-800-273-TALK for free and confidential emotional support.