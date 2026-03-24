Fan groups file complaint against FIFA over World Cup ticket prices, final seats up to $8,680: report

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The Brief Ticket prices for the 2026 FIFA World Cup are drawing criticism from fans. Some seats for high-demand matches are expected to cost thousands of dollars. FIFA says pricing reflects demand for the expanded global tournament.



Soccer fan groups have filed a formal complaint against FIFA, accusing the organization of charging excessive prices for 2026 World Cup tickets.

What the complaint says

According to The Associated Press, Football Supporters Europe (FSE) and consumer group Euroconsumers filed the complaint with the European Commission.

They allege FIFA abused its position by setting high prices and imposing unfair conditions on fans.

"FIFA holds a monopoly over ticket sales for the 2026 World Cup and has used that power to impose conditions on fans that would never be acceptable in a competitive market," the groups said in a joint statement to The Associated Press.

FIFA president Gianni Infantino (R) presents US President Donald Trump a FIFA world Cup ticket for the final match in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC, on August 22, 2025. (Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP) (Photo by ANDRE Expand

Ticket prices under scrutiny

FSE said ticket prices ranged from about $140 for the cheapest group-stage games to as much as $8,680 for the World Cup final.

Even lower-priced final tickets were listed at more than $4,000, with prices subject to change under FIFA’s dynamic pricing model, according to The Associated Press.

The group called the pricing a "monumental betrayal" of fans.

The 2026 World Cup final — where the highest ticket prices apply — is scheduled to be played at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, just outside New York City.

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Concerns over pricing tactics

The complaint also criticizes FIFA’s use of dynamic pricing, which adjusts costs based on demand.

"Dynamic pricing turns fans’ loyalty into a bidding war, inflates costs without added value, and locks out many supporters," said Els Bruggeman of Euroconsumers.

Fan groups also raised concerns about pressure-selling tactics and a lack of transparency in the ticket sales process.

This photo taken on Sept. 10, 2025 in Mexico City, Mexico, shows the ticket presale page on the FIFA World Cup 26 official website. (Photo by Li Muzi/Xinhua via Getty Images)

Resale and fees

FSE also criticized FIFA’s official resale platform, where tickets have been listed well above face value.

The group says FIFA takes a 30% cut from resale transactions.

FIFA’s response

FIFA told The Associated Press it has not formally received the complaint.

The organization also said that, as a not-for-profit, revenue from the World Cup is reinvested into growing the sport.

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What's next:

Fan groups are calling for ticket prices to be frozen during the next sales phase and for dynamic pricing to be halted for European fans.

The next round of ticket sales is expected in April.