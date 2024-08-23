Family mourns after mother's burned body found in Highbridge Park

The family of Marcia Recarey is grappling with her loss after her severely burned body was discovered in Highbridge Park last week.

Recarey's daughters, Leonela and GenNesys Peralta, have set up a memorial with candles, a teddy bear and framed photographs in the park to honor their mother's life.

"She wasn’t just burned remains. She was a person that was loved," said Leonela Recarey.

Marcia Recarey, 58, was originally from the Dominican Republic, and was known for her vibrant spirit, despite facing numerous challenges in her life.

Recarey struggled with mental health issues, leading her family to seek inpatient treatment for her. In April, despite their pleas, she was released early from a mental health facility and provided with outpatient services she did not desire.

Subsequently, Marcia was discharged to a shelter with plans for independent housing. However, she left the shelter, moving between friends’ homes in search of stability.

Family members say they had been in regular contact with her, but concerns grew when she stopped communication.

Her daughters told FOX 5 NY that two months prior to her death, Recarey had contacted the NYPD, reporting that she felt she was being stalked by two people.

Recarey's charred remains were found on August 14, after the FDNY and police responded to a brush fire intoe park near Jumel Place and Edgecombe Avenue.

Recarey's death has left her family devastated and seeking justice.

The (NYPD) is actively investigating the case, but no arrests have been made at this time. The family anticipates receiving toxicology and accelerant testing results from the medical examiner within the next month, which may provide further insights into the circumstances surrounding Marcia’s death.

"She could’ve been any of your mothers, the granddaughter, the sister. Nobody deserves to go like this, out of this earth," Leonela said.