Family holds morning meditation for 89-year-old Grandma beaten to death

The family of an elderly woman brutally beaten in San Francisco last year held a vigil Wednesday morning in her honor.

The 89-year-old Yik Oi Huang was doing her regular morning exercises in the park when she was beaten. Prosecutors charged Keonte Gathron, 19, in connection with the fatal beating and is in custody awaiting trial. He has pleaded not guilty.

After a year in the hospital where she had several broken bones and a fractured skill, Huang ended up dying from her injuries on Jan. 3.

So now, this one-year-anniversary gathering will be a memorial to remember and honor Huang's life. It was exactly one year ago that she came here to this Visitacion Valley Park to do her morning exercises.

The Huang's family says their purpose of the morning meditation is to bring some sense of healing, and purpose with a community gathering at this spot. Everyone is invited to join them.

