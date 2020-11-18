2 suspects surrender in Queens home invasion and standoff

Two men surrendered to police after a hostage situation that began as a home invasion and standoff in Richmond Hill, said police.

The NYPD responded to a 911 call from 103-28 125th Street just before 9 p.m. Tuesday where they encountered a woman with a baby who said she was being held by two armed men and that she had been assaulted.

The suspects reportedly warned the woman to tell police that the situation was under control and that they’d shoot if the cops broke in, reported the NY Post.

Police were able to remove the woman, child and reportedly two other women- one in her 80s and another in her 50s- before communicating with the suspects during an hours-long standoff.

At about 2:24 a.m., both men surrendered to police. Charges were pending. No injuries were reported. A police investigation was underway.

Advertisement