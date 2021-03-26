Family entertainment centers, indoor amusement parks reopen in NY at 25% capacity

Family entertainment centers and indoor amusement parks in New York re-opened Friday at 25% capacity.

But in order to safely reopen, all facilities must submit plans with COVID health protocols to the health department. Face coverings and social distancing will be required for all customers and staff. Customers will also be required to have their temperatures taken before entry.

In addition, day and overnight summer camps in New York State can begin plans for reopening. The Department of Health will provide more re-opening details in the coming weeks.

For those who are 21 and older, take-out and delivery of alcohol will continue through April 6. The State Liquor Authority tells The New York Post the "state continues to review and work with the legislature on this issue."

The Open Streets program will be extended based on the demand of each community. It will also be improved with better signage and replacing wooden barricades with stronger ones. There’s also a new website to apply with a promise from the Department of Transportation of better resources.

"We are mindful of the fact and focused on the fact that not all communities necessarily have readily available the resources to partner with us in this program," said DOT Commissioner Hank Gutman. "We are planning to address that. So, again, don't let that deter you from applying. The instructions are online and we are working hard to make sure that no community, no neighborhood is left behind in this program."

The website to apply to be part of the Open Streets program is nyc.gov/openstreets

Then on April 9, outdoor amusement parks will be re-opening at 33% capacity.