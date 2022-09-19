Family Dollar recalls toothpaste, condoms, pregnancy tests, other medical items

article

Dozens of items have been recalled by Family Dollar because they were stored outside of temperature requirements.

The items included are various over-the-counter medical products, such as condoms, pregnancy tests, toothpastes, and denture cleaners. A full list is below.

The Food and Drug Administration said the Colgate toothpastes included in the recall were shipped to stores in Arizona, California, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Montana, New Mexico, Nevada, Oregon, Texas, and Utah from May 1, 2022, through June 21, 2022.

The other dozens of recalled medical items were shipped around the same time to even more locations.

To date, Family Dollar is not aware of any consumer complaints or reports of illness related to this recall.

Earlier this summer, Family Dollar recalled a massive batch of additional over-the-counter medical products for the same reason. These additional products were added last week.

Colgate toothpaste

Colgate Optic White Stain Prevention toothpaste 2.1 oz

Colgate Optic White Charcoal toothpaste 4.2 oz

Colgate Optic White mouthwash 16 fl oz

Colgate Optic White high impact toothpaste 3 oz

Colgate Optic White toothpaste icy fresh 3.2 oz

Colgate Optic White stain fighter toothpaste clean mint 4.2 oz

Other medical items

Dozens of other over-the-counter medical items are included in the recall.

Included are several different brands of pregnancy tests and condoms, saline solutions, denture cleansers, and other various products.

View the full list here.

This story was reported from Detroit.