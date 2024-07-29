Family demands justice after NYPD releases body cam footage of fatal shooting of Christin Emile

The family of Christin Emile, a 33-year-old man shot and killed by NYPD officers, spoke out at City Hall Monday after the release of body cam footage showing the May incident.

On May 12, around 1:30 a.m., Emile can be seen on surveillance video near Church Avenue and 52nd Street in East Flatbush, Brooklyn.

According to the NYPD, body cam footage shows officers in pursuit, with shots ringing out before Emile falls to the ground.

The NYPD reported that Emile ignored commands to drop the weapon, prompting one officer to discharge a taser, momentarily stunning him. Police say Emile then got back up with the gun still in his hand, leading officers to fire their weapons.

MK Kaishian, an attorney hired by Emile's family, said that the police's narrative of events contained several discrepancies.

"There was contradictory evidence that was first relayed at the scene by the officers, claiming that they were the ones who the gun was pointed at, and then later, the police department issued a statement saying that the gun was allegedly pointed at a bystander, who has not been identified and who certainly has not been seen on the camera," Kaishian said.

The New York Attorney General's office released the body camera footage and surveillance video as part of its investigation into Emile's death.

Authorities say that at least 10 rounds were fired during the incident, one of which struck a bystander.

According to Kaishian, Emile was shot at least six times in the head and back.

"And so while the investigation is ongoing, we know at minimum that the original police account is not true. And we know from the video that Christian was the one at risk," Kaishian said.

The NYPD is standing by their version of events, saying that the Force Investigation Division is continuing their investigation into the matter.