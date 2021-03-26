Families to celebrate another Passover amid pandemic

Nancy Sherman, of Jericho, has been cooking up a storm in preparation for Passover, which begins Saturday night. It's the second year the week-long holiday will be impacted by COVID-19.

"It was really the height of the pandemic when Passover came out last year, so everything was virtual," Sherman said. "This year, it's a little bit different because everyone in our family has been vaccinated. Our daughter who lives locally will be joining us for the first seder on Saturday night."

But on Sunday night, Sherman will do another virtual Seder because she's not quite ready to be with a large group just yet.

Rabbi Matthew Abelson told FOX 5 NY what he's been hearing from congregants at the Jericho Jewish Center.

"Last year it was traumatizing. People look forward to Passover," Abelson said. "This year, I think because there is this light at the end of the tunnel and many people who are gathering have been vaccinated, I think that there's more of a sense of hope."

The rabbi also shared the meaning of Passover and why Jews traditionally eat matzah on this holiday.

"We left Egypt in a hurry and so yeast did not have enough time to rise and so it baked on our backs as we were moving across the desert," Abelson said. "Passover is the holiday that marks the liberation of the Jewish people from bondage in Egypt and crossing through the Sea of Reeds to the land of Israel."

Passover starts the night of Saturday, March 27, and will end the evening of Sunday, April 4.

Chag Sameach to those of you observing!

