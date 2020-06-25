Families say NY’s reopening is leaving behind the special needs community

Family members who have loved ones with developmental disabilities say they’re the forgotten ones - the ones who are being left behind in New York’s unpausing.

“Essentially they’re locked in their residence and they’re unable to come out, there’s no date or plan in sight for that,” said Russell Snaith of the New York Alliance for Developmental Disabilities.

On Thursday close to a hundred people gathered outside of the New York Office for People with Developmental Disabilities expressing their frustrations and disappointments in the lack of planning for the special needs community. Governor Andrew Cuomo recently made changes to allow for visits but there are many restrictions.

Augie Carbone has three sons living in group homes. He visited with two of them last week.

“I actually saw Luke and Anthony for the first time in three months last night,” he said. “I haven’t seen Mike. He’s blind and nonverbal. I can’t bring myself to go to his house. He won’t understand.”

Countless numbers of parents are going through the same thing.

Advertisement

For their part, OPWDD says their number one priority continues to be ensuring the health and safety of the people they support. They will continue to work closely with the Department of Health to reopen in-person services, home visits, and community outings. But parents who came out Thursday say they want more of an answer.

“Let them out,” said Nicole Sosko. “Let the day-habs resume. Let their lives resume.”

Until changes are made - mothers, fathers, brothers, and sisters vow to continue fighting.