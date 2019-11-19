Families continue to rally for reassigned New Rochelle HS football coach

article

Almost a week ago, the longtime New Rochelle High School football coach Lou DiRienzo was suddenly reassigned. The coach's son said there has been no mention of any meeting and no official reason for him being reassigned.

Many parents attended a Board of Education meeting Tuesday to address the school superintendent and hopefully get some answers. Superintendent Laura Feijoo could carely get in a word as parents, student athletes, and alumni delivered a chorus of boos. She and the board ended up leaving the stage.

It has been days of protests, pushback and online petitions from student athletes and parents, who staged a walkout last week demanding answers from the district after DiRienzo was reassigned from his 30-plus-year coaching and teaching position at New Rochelle High School.

The coach reportedly helped a student who was in distress leave campus.

Parents say that DiRienzo is a good coach with a good team. And DiRienzo's son said he can't understand why his father was treated so poorly.

"As a family, we're disappointed in that and just a man of his character and integrity to not even have due process," Lou DiRienzo Jr. told FOX 5 NY. "It's kind of shocking and honestly hurtful. He's been shamed publicly and embarrassed.

"We're shocked at how this has been handled," he added.

The Huguenots are set to play in Game 2 of the playoffs this weekend.

The New Rochelle Football Parents Association released a photo late Tuesday with a new theme: "40 players, one heartbeat." They say the one heartbeat is Coach Lou.

"Any investigation must be thorough, diligent and comprehensive for the benefit of all involved," Feijoo told FOX 5 NY in a statement. "We remain focused on completing the investigation in a timely and responsible manner."

