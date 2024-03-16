3 killed in Falls Township shootings, suspect Andre Gordon barricaded in Trenton with hostages: officials

A man accused of killing three people during a violent rampage in Falls Township, Pennsylvania Saturday morning is now believed to have barricaded himself inside of a home in Trenton with hostages.

It all began on Viewpoint Lane in Falls Township around just before 9 a.m. when Falls Township police responded to reports of a shooting.

There, police say Andre Gordon, 26, fatally shot two people and fled in a stolen vehicle. He then drove to a home on Edgewood Lane, also in Falls Township, where police say he fatally shot a third person around 9:15 a.m.

After fleeing that scene, police say he carjacked a driver at gunpoint outside of a Dollar General on Bristol Pike in Morrisville. He fled that scene in the driver’s dark gray Honda CRV.

A short time later, authorities confirmed that Honda was found unoccupied in Trenton and that SWAT teams were converging on a nearby home to search for Gordon.

Police say Gordon has since barricaded himself inside a home on the 100 block of Miller Street in Trenton. Authorities say they received information that Gordon may have taken multiple people hostage inside.

Andre Gordon, 26, is wanted in connection with two fatal shootings that left three people dead in Falls Township, PA Saturday morning.

According to police, it is believed that Gordon knew all of the victims who were fatally shot. He is also believed to currently be homeless and has ties to Trenton.

Falls Township police are expected to provide an update on the investigation at 2 p.m. that you can watch live in this article, or FOX29.com and the FOX 29 News App.

A shelter-in-place order was sent to residents in Falls Township by phone and by mobile alert around 9:30 a.m. and was lifted by 12:30 p.m.

Andre Gordon, 26, is wanted in connection with two fatal shootings that left three people dead in Falls Township, PA Saturday morning.

The Bucks County St. Patrick’s Day Parade was canceled as a result of the shelter-in-place, and several local businesses in the area also closed temporarily.

Governor Josh Shapiro noted he was informed of the shooting and said on X that he was directing Pennsylvania State Police to work with local law enforcement, and to provide whatever support they might need.

This is a developing story. Check for updates.