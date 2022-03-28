Community remembers fallen Everett Police Officer Dan Rocha

A memorial service was held Monday for fallen Everett Police officer Dan Rocha at Angel of the Winds Arena.

41-year-old Dan Rocha was killed in the line of duty on Friday, March 25, 2022, while confronting a man for "suspicious behavior" at a Starbucks parking lot near Everett Community College.

Officer Rocha has been with Everett Police Department since 2017. He is survived by his wife, two sons and large extended family.

A procession took place on Monday, April 4 prior to the memorial service. It began shortly after 11 a.m. at 1302 SE Everett Mall Way and traveled west to Evergreen Way. Then it moved north on Evergreen Way and stay on Rucker Ave. until reaching downtown and heading west to Angel of the Winds Arena.

The public was encouraged to line the streets along SE Everett Mall Way, Evergreen Way, and Rucker Ave.

Procession route, road closures in Everett

Sunday, April 3 starting at 10 p.m.:

Wall Street closed between Oakes Avenue and Broadway

Lombard Avenue closed between Pacific Avenue and Wall Street

Monday, April 4 starting at 8 a.m.:

Wall Street closed between Wetmore Avenue and Broadway

Wall Street closed between Broadway Avenue and McDougall Avenue

Hewitt Avenue closed between Wetmore Avenue and Broadway

Rockefeller Avenue closed between Wall Street and California Avenue

Oakes Avenue closed between Wall Street and California Avenue

2700 block of Oakes Avenue closed

2800 block of Lombard Avenue closed

Memorial fund

A memorial fund has been created to support the family of fallen Everett Police officer Dan Rocha.

On Everett Police Department's website, Chief Dan Templeman wrote:

"Our community has lost a hero.

Everett Police Officer Dan Rocha #1470 was fatally shot while doing his job – protecting and serving the community he loved. Officer Rocha was honored to wear the badge and proud to be a police officer in Everett. He was well-liked, highly respected by his co-workers and truly loved serving our residents.

There are no words to make sense of this tragedy or to ease the pain for Officer Rocha’s grieving family. Officer Rocha was a loving husband and father and a role model for his two sons. They should be very proud of their dad, as he gave the ultimate sacrifice protecting our community. I ask that you keep Officer Rocha’s family and the men and women of the Everett Police Department in your thoughts and prayers as we all process this horrible tragedy."

The official memorial fund was created in partnership with Victim Support Services, Coastal Community Bank and the City of Everett. According to the website, 100% of the funds will honor Officer Rocha and support his family.

Everett Police Department's website also offers other ways to donate:

All branches of Coastal Community Bank are accepting donations of checks and cash to the fund. Make checks payable to "VSS-Dan Rocha Memorial"

The City of Everett will accept checks or cash donations at the Clerks Office:

2930 Wetmore Ave. Suite 1-A Everett, WA. 98201

Monday through Thursday 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. for walk-ins

By appointment only from 12:00 p.m. through 1:00 p.m.

To schedule an appointment, please call 425-257-8610

The community is mourning the loss of not just an Everett police officer, but a man who they said touched the community.

A tribute for Officer Dan Rocha continued to grow outside the North Precinct in Everett.

According to Everett Police Department, Officer Rocha was transported privately in a movement with honors by the Everett Police Honor Guard on Sunday. He was moved to a private funeral home for the family and there will not be a public viewing at this time.

Detectives with the Snohomish County Multiple Agency Response Team (SMART) are asking anyone who witnessed the shooting or who may have surveillance footage of it to contact them at 425-338-3845.

