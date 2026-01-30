Fallen cables from elevated J line damage parked cars, slow subway service in Brooklyn

article

Fallen cables from elevated subway tracks blocked a Brooklyn street early Friday, prompting an FDNY response and slowing J train service during the morning commute, officials said.

What we know:

FDNY and transit crews responded after cables fell from above-ground subway tracks along the J line in Brooklyn early Friday morning.

According to the MTA, the incident was reported around 6:40 a.m. near Cleveland Street. MTA spokesperson Renee Price said the cables appeared to be communication lines that came down from the elevated structure.

FDNY said crews were dispatched at 6:21 a.m. to the area of Fulton Street and Elton Street for reports of wires down and blocking the roadway. Video from the scene showed long cables draped across multiple parked vehicles and stretched low across the street beneath the elevated tracks, while firefighters and MTA workers assessed the area.

Despite the incident, J train service continued. The MTA said trains were moving slowly through the area as crews worked below the elevated structure.

Timeline:

According to FDNY:

6:21 a.m. – FDNY receives a call reporting wires down and blocking a street near Fulton Street and Elton Street.

Around 6:40 a.m. – The MTA reports cables fell from elevated J line tracks near Cleveland Street.

Shortly before 8 a.m. – FDNY says the scene was turned over to the MTA and Con Edison, and the incident was closed.

Transit and street impacts

Emergency vehicles lined the street beneath the elevated tracks as responders worked around parked cars partially buried by snow from recent storms. Firefighters were seen walking along the roadway and coordinating with MTA crews, while subway trains continued overhead at reduced speeds.

Officials did not report any injuries.

What's next:

The MTA and Con Edison were notified and took over the scene after FDNY secured the area. It was not immediately clear how long repairs would take or whether additional service impacts were expected later Friday.