Dr. Jerry Klein is Chief Veterinary Officer of the American Kennel Club, and has nearly 40 years of experience in the veterinary field.

Fox 5 went to Dr. Klein to answer some common myths about dogs, and here’s what he told us:

Fact or Fiction: Dogs Like To Be Cuddled

Answer: FACT! Most dogs love to be cuddled. It gives them warmth, and a certain bonding with humans, in fact they give off a “feel good” hormone called oxytocin. But dogs do not like to be bear-hugged. That gives them anxiety.

