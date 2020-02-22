Facebook will pay you for your voice recordings

article

Technology news online magazine The Verge says that Facebook will pay some users to make voice recordings in order to help its speech-recognition technology.

Mark Zuckerberg’s social media giant wants five sets of recordings from users on its Viewpoints market research app.

Users can take surveys, do tasks and make recordings to gain points. One thousand points gets you a $5 payoff. Users may say a phrase like “Hey Portal,” followed by the name of a friend.

This news comes after Facebook was caught listening to and transcribing some users’ audio without their consent.