'F*** Diddy': Kesha changes 'Tik Tok' lyrics at WeHo Pride's OUTLOUD festival

Kesha is making it clear she wants no part of Sean "Diddy" Combs.

The singer, who headlined WeHo Pride's OUTLOUD music festival this weekend, performed her hit song "Tik Tok" during Friday's live performance. For those familiar with the song, it was known for featuring the lyric, "Wake up in the morning feeling like P. Diddy."

When the song came out in 2009, Kesha was likely implying in the lyrics that she was partying hard and waking up hungover like the music mogul did during his heydays. That once-iconic line, however, has since aged poorly as Diddy is at the center of a federal investigation, in addition to the disgraced music mogul getting caught beating his then-girlfriend Cassie on a hotel surveillance camera.

With the controversy surrounding Diddy in mind, Kesha switched up the lyrics when she performed Tik Tok on Friday, screaming expletives instead of paying homage to the music mogul. In the NSFW, but updated version of her song, Kesha shouted, "Wake up in the morning like F*** P. Diddy," drawing cheers from the crowd.

Kesha had previously switched up the song lyrics during her Coachella performance earlier in the Spring (also NSFW, for those reading this around younger viewers):

Diddy, for the most part, has avoided being out in public since the sex abuse allegations against the rap mogul have publicly surfaced over the last two years. While Diddy's home was raided by the U.S. Homeland Security earlier in the year, the Los Angeles County District Attorney's office said it can not prosecute the mogul over the 2016 attack of his then-girlfriend.