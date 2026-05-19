Program offers free AC units to eligible New Yorkers: How to apply

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The Brief Applications for a program that provides New Yorkers with one free air conditioner unit are now open. Funds from the program are distributed on a first-come, first-serve basis. New Yorkers can apply now.



Applications for a program that provides New Yorkers with one free air conditioner unit are now open.

Cooling Assistance

What we know:

The Cooling Assistance Benefit program provides eligible households with either one free AC unit or one fan.

NEW YORK CITY, UNITED STATES - JUNE 24: Some residents meet their air conditioning needs on a day of record-breaking heat as the temperatures hit 99 degrees in Manhattan, while Kennedy Airport hit 102 degrees on Tuesday afternoon, surpassing the high Expand

The price of installing the AC unit or fan cannot exceed $800. Funds from the program are distributed on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Households that qualify must either meet the income limit or currently receive one of the following benefits:

SNAP benefits

Cash Assistance

Code A Supplemental Security Income (SSI Living Alone)

A HEAP Regular Benefit over $21 this program year — or equal to $21 if you live in government-subsidized housing (such as NYCHA or Section 8) with heat included in your rent

The household must not currently have a working air conditioner, unless said AC unit is over five years old.

How to apply

What you can do:

Applications are currently live – here is the website.

Interested parties can also call (718) 557-1399 if they have any questions pertaining to the program or the application process.