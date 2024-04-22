Express closing stores: NY, NJ and CT locations shuttering after bankruptcy announcement

article

Clothing brand Express filed for voluntary bankruptcy protection on Monday amid a restructuring and potential buyout, and announced the closure of 95 of its retail stores across the United States, including dozens in the Tri-State area.

Store closing sales at the impacted stores across the 30 states, plus Washington D.C., could begin as early as Tuesday, the retailer said.

Here's the list of locations set to close in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut.

Bayshore: Southshore

Bayside: Bay Terrace

Brooklyn: Fulton Street

Brooklyn: Kings Plaza

New York City: Broadway -Soho

New York City: Flatiron (Fifth Avenue)

New York City: Times Square

New Hartford: Sangertown Square

Oceanside: The Sands

Valley Stream: Green Acres Mall

Yonkers: Cross County

Deptford MaII

Freehold Raceway

Livingston Mall

Mall At Hamilton Cr

Moorestown

Paramus: Garden State

Woodbridge

Greenwich Avenue

Manchester: Buckland Hills

Westport: Main Street

New buyer in the works for Express?

In a news release, Express said it filed for voluntary bankruptcy protection in Delaware after receiving a "non-binding letter of intent" from WHP Global, a subsidiary of Simon Property Group, and Brookfield Properties to purchase a majority of the brand's stores and operations.

"We continue to make meaningful progress refining our product assortments, driving demand, connecting with customers and strengthening our operations," said Stewart Glendinning, Chief Executive Officer, in a prepared statement.

"We are taking an important step that will strengthen our financial position and enable Express to continue advancing our business initiatives. WHP has been a strong partner to the Company since 2023, and the proposed transaction will provide us additional financial resources, better position the business for profitable growth and maximize value for our stakeholders."

While the court processing continues, Express said its Express, Factory Outlet, Bonobos, and UpWest stores were running under normal hours and operations.

