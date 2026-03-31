Explosive device found outside White Plains apartment building

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The Brief A small explosive device was found outside a White Plains apartment building after residents reported loud booms early Monday. No injuries or damage were reported; authorities say there is no ongoing threat to the public. Police are speaking with two people of interest as local and federal agencies investigate.



A small explosive device was found outside an apartment building in White Plains after residents reported hearing loud booms early Monday morning, police said.

What we know:

No injuries were reported and no property was damaged.

White Plains police said residents first called around 4:30 a.m., believing a transformer had exploded. Officers checked nearby transformers but found no issues. About 90 minutes later, just after 6 a.m., an officer spotted the device near the entrance of a small apartment building on Odell Avenue.

Authorities are speaking with two people of interest, police said.

ATF, FBI investigate

The incident prompted a large response from local and federal agencies, including city and county police, the FBI and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. An ATF bomb-sniffing dog was also brought to the scene. Nearby residents were asked to stay indoors for a time as a precaution.

The FBI said later Monday there was no ongoing threat to public safety but did not release additional details.

White Plains Public Safety Commissioner Wade Hardy said the device was not set up for remote detonation.

One neighbor, Yulissa Severino, said she heard two loud booms overnight and had heard similar noises in recent weeks.

"Those other times, I thought someone was going to blow up the block, it was so loud," she told The Journal News.

Severino said she later watched from her balcony as police led two men away in handcuffs.

Attempts to reach the building’s owner were not immediately successful.