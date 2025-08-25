Brooklyn basement explosion under investigation, FDNY says

The Brief An explosion went off inside the basement of a two-story home in East Flatbush late Saturday night. No one was inside the home and no injuries were reported, police confirmed. The FDNY is investigating the cause of the explosion as crews continue their work at the scene.



An explosion tore through a two-story home in East Flatbush late Sunday night, shaking the surrounding block and drawing a large emergency response.

What we know:

The blast occurred just before 10:45 p.m. in the basement of a house on Empire Boulevard, according to the FDNY.

Video posted to Citizen App showed flashing lights and emergency crews rushing to the scene as smoke poured out of the building.

Authorities said no one was inside the home at the time of the explosion, and no injuries were reported. The FDNY is still investigating what might've caused the blast.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.