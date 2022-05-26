Pottstown house explosion leaves 4 dead, at least 2 hurt

Four people are dead and at least two others are hurt following a house explosion Thursday night in Pottstown.

Emergency responders were called to the 400 block of North Washington Street around 8 p.m. for reports of a house explosion.

Pottstown Borough Manager Justin Keller told reporters that two other people may be missing.

Photos posted to social media by reporter Evan Brandt show a massive field of debris. Brandt reports that adjacent homes were also damaged.

Katie Washabaugh, who lives down the street from the explosion, told FOX 29 that her entire building shook.

"We thought that either an earthquake was happening or that someone crashed into the building," Washabaugh said.

People in neighboring areas miles away reported feeling the explosion.

There is no word on what caused the property to explode.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF) responded to the scene in addition to local police and fire departments.

People displaced by the house explosion were told to seek assistance from the Red Cross at Pottstown High School.

Pottstown Superintendent Stephen Rodriguez said that all Pottstown schools will be closed on Friday.

Officials will provide another update on the house explosion Friday at 12 p.m.