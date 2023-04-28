Experts: Keto diet not good for the heart

Experts at the American Heart Association say the keto diet may help when it comes to weight loss, but may be detrimental for your heart.

Keto and paleo diets seem to be the fastest way to lose weight for most people.

Neither is necessarily heart-healthy and can lead to an increase in LDL or bad cholesterol according to the AHA.

"This increase in so-called bad cholesterol will increase our risk of developing heart disease. And that risk is approximately twofold. So people who have the diet of a ketogenic kind of principle will increase your risk of having a heart attack or stroke," said cardiologist Dr. Dmitriy Neveley of Northwell Staten Island University Hospital.

Photo by David L. Ryan/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

Keto limits carbohydrate intake to less than 10% of one’s daily calories but is high in fat. Paleo excludes whole and refined grains, beans, oils, and all dairy.

Nutritionists say there’s a reason why they work fast when one is looking to drop the pounds.

"When you look at the things you're cutting out and then what you're left with, the types of foods you're left with, it's essentially more animal type foods. Foods that are higher in protein like beef and poultry. Not that those are bad for you, but they do typically contain more saturated fat," said nutritionist Lisa Moskovitz.

RELATED: Keto diets could increase risk of heart attack and stroke, says new study

The best option according to both doctors and dietitians is the Mediterranean diet. A diet that emphasizes fruits and vegetables as well as whole grains, fish, and olive oil.

"It focuses on high. Fiber, which helps our gut bacteria and helps decrease inflammation in our and our bodies," said Neveley.

The AHA says the key to a healthy heart and living a longer life, is embracing healthy food groups that you’ll eat every day. Foods that are low in salt and sugar and mostly plant-based.