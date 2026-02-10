New York Post launches ‘Excuse My Advice,’ featuring grandma-granddaughter duo

The Brief Good Day New York's Rosanna Scotto sat down with Kim Murstein and her 83-year-old grandmother, Gail Rudnick, to talk about their new column "Excuse My Advice," a new column launching in the Post. The duo, known for their podcast and social media brand Excuse My Grandma, have built an audience of nearly 2 million followers by offering candid, humorous guidance across generations. The weekly column will tackle topics such as infidelity, long-term situationships and parenting in the digital age, all delivered with the pair’s trademark honesty.



If you’re looking for dating or career advice, the New York Post’s newest column suggests turning to someone who’s heard it all: grandma.

Good Day New York's Rosanna Scotto sat down with Kim Murstein and her 83-year-old grandmother, Gail Rudnick, to talk about their new column "Excuse My Advice," a new column launching in the Post.

Who is ‘Excuse My Grandma’?

The duo, known for their podcast and social media brand Excuse My Grandma, have built an audience of nearly 2 million followers by offering candid, humorous guidance across generations.

"It was five years ago, which is so wild to say," Murstein said of how the project began. "I moved in with my grandparents in Florida because I was working remotely, and I’ve always been very close with Grandma Gail. But this was a new level living with her."

Murstein said her grandmother quickly became involved in every aspect of her life.

"She was getting very involved in everything in my life — from my outfits to the guys I was dating, really everything," she said. "We always joke you were like listening against the wall to hear every little thing that I was saying."

That dynamic led to the creation of their podcast and, soon after, viral success on TikTok and Instagram.

"We really grew this community of 2 million women — really everybody," Murstein said. "And men… of every generation though, between my age, grandma’s age, and like everywhere in between."

Family and trust

Rudnick said the appeal lies in familiarity and trust.

"So many people want to identify with a grandma or with some older person that they don’t have in their life anymore," she said. "And they trust the advice."

While neither claims professional credentials, Rudnick emphasized the intention behind their guidance.

"I’m not a trained psychologist and neither is Kim, but they really listen to us," she said. "Our advice is always kind. We always try to find the positive aspect of something."

Murstein added that viewers often see their own relationships reflected in the duo.

"I think people relate to our dynamic, whether you have that with your mom or your grandma or your daughter or wish you did," she said. "I feel like people really see themselves in us."

The weekly column will tackle topics such as infidelity, long-term situationships and parenting in the digital age, all delivered with the pair’s trademark honesty.

"Excuse My Advice" debuts Tuesday and will publish every Tuesday at 7 a.m. ET across the New York Post’s website, social media platforms and YouTube.