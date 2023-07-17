EXCLUSIVE: New NYPD Commissioner Edward Caban's first day on the job

A huge crowd gathered in the Bronx on Monday to celebrate the appointment of longtime police official Edward Caban as the new Commissioner of the New York Police Department.

Caban wasted no time getting down to business in his first day on the job.

FOX 5 NY's camera was the only one allowed into the 25th Precinct as Caban stopped by the roll call to let the officers know they were appreciated.

"Officers are doing work day in and day out, doing the hard work. They have to be recognized for that," Commissioner Caban said.

Caban told FOX 5 NY that he was ready to meet the challenges of driving crime down and changing New Yorkers safety perceptions.

"My first day began 32 years ago when I became a cop. It's the same mission, to help people, to make sure they're safe," Caban said.

Caban, the son of a transit police officer who served with Mayor Eric Adams when the now-mayor was on the transit force, is the city's first Latino Police Commissioner. He had served as acting commissioner since the resignation of Keechant Sewell, who announced last month that she was stepping down from the post after just 18 months in charge.

"Together we will build upon our successes and drive down crime, and improve the quality of life in our communities," Caban said.

In terms of strategy, Commissioner Caban says he plans to target particular problem areas and could be rolling out a new initiative as early as this week. He says the perception of a high crime rate will change as people see the results.