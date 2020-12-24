Excedrin recalled over faulty packaging, child poisoning concerns

Multiple brands of the over-the-counter headache medication Excerdrin are facing a recall after many bottles were found to have holes in the bottom, prompting child poisoning concerns.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission on Wednesday announced that some 433,600 units of Excedrin products are subject to the recall, including Excedrin Migraine Caplets, Excedrin Migraine Geltabs, Excedrin Extra Strength Caplets, Excedrin PM Headache Caplets, and Excedrin Tension Headache Caplets.

The holes in the affected bottles could pose child safety issues, as "children could access and swallow the contents, posing a risk of poisoning," per the recall announcement. "These products contain the substances aspirin and acetaminophen, which must be in child-resistant packaging as required by the Poison Prevention Packaging Act (PPPA)."

The recall, which involves 50, 80, 100, 125, 200, 250 and 300-count bottles of the above-listed Excerdrin brands, were sold at pharmacies, department stores, grocery stores and beyond from March 2018 to Septemeber of this year. The products were also sold online.

Those who purchased one of the affected bottles may be eligible for a refund. Consumers who find a hole on the bottom of the bottle can contact the manufacturer, GSK Consumer Healthcare, for information on how to obtain a prepaid shipping label to initiate the refund.

"Bottles without a hole can be retained and used as directed," per the recall announcement.

For a full list of recalled items, click here.

