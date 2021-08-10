Ex-DA Thomas Spota, aide sentenced to prison for cover-up

Expand / Collapse search
Excessive Heat Warning
from THU 11:00 AM EDT until THU 8:00 PM EDT, Bronx County, Kings County (Brooklyn), New York County (Manhattan), Northern Queens County, Northern Westchester County, Richmond County (Staten Is.), Rockland County, Southern Queens County, Southern Westchester County, Eastern Bergen County, Eastern Essex County, Eastern Passaic County, Eastern Union County, Hudson County, Western Bergen County, Western Essex County, Western Passaic County, Western Union County
9
Excessive Heat Watch
from THU 11:00 AM EDT until THU 8:00 PM EDT, Eastern Dutchess County, Eastern Ulster County, Orange County, Putnam County, Western Dutchess County
Excessive Heat Watch
from FRI 11:00 AM EDT until FRI 7:00 PM EDT, Eastern Ulster County, Western Dutchess County
Excessive Heat Warning
from WED 11:00 AM EDT until WED 8:00 PM EDT, Eastern Bergen County, Eastern Essex County, Eastern Passaic County, Eastern Union County, Hudson County, Western Bergen County, Western Essex County, Western Passaic County, Western Union County
Excessive Heat Warning
from WED 12:00 PM EDT until THU 8:00 PM EDT, Hunterdon County, Mercer County, Middlesex County, Morris County, Ocean County, Somerset County, Western Monmouth County
Heat Advisory
from WED 11:00 AM EDT until WED 8:00 PM EDT, Bronx County, Eastern Dutchess County, Eastern Ulster County, Kings County (Brooklyn), New York County (Manhattan), Northeast Suffolk County, Northern Nassau County, Northern Queens County, Northern Westchester County, Northwest Suffolk County, Orange County, Putnam County, Richmond County (Staten Is.), Rockland County, Southern Nassau County, Southern Queens County, Southern Westchester County, Southwest Suffolk County, Western Dutchess County, Western Ulster County
Heat Advisory
from THU 11:00 AM EDT until THU 8:00 PM EDT, Northeast Suffolk County, Northern Nassau County, Northwest Suffolk County, Southern Nassau County, Southwest Suffolk County
Heat Advisory
from WED 12:00 PM EDT until WED 7:00 PM EDT, Sullivan County
Heat Advisory
from WED 12:00 PM EDT until THU 8:00 PM EDT, Coastal Ocean County, Eastern Monmouth County, Sussex County, Warren County

Ex-DA Thomas Spota, aide sentenced to prison for cover-up

By
Published 
Suffolk County
FOX 5 NY

Former prosecutors sentenced

A federal judge sentenced former Suffolk County District Attorney Thomas Spota and former Chief of Investigations Christopher McPartland to five years in prison for orchestrating a cover-up.

CENTRAL ISLIP, N.Y. - Thomas Spota was once the highest-ranking prosecutor in Suffolk County. But on Tuesday, the former district attorney and his former chief of investigations, Christopher McPartland, were both served with what a judge deemed a "substantial" five-year sentence in federal prison.

"The verdict in today's sentences demonstrates that no one is above the law," Chief Assistant U.S. Attorney Nicole Boeckmann for the Eastern District of New York said outside the courthouse.

Spota walked out of court with his attorney without commenting. He was found guilty back in 2019 on counts including obstruction of justice. The former district attorney helped cover up then-Suffolk County Police Chief James Burke's beating of an incarcerated, shackled prisoner suspected of stealing personal items — including sex toys and pornography — from his county vehicle back in 2012. 

Spota, 79, has until Dec. 10 to voluntarily surrender to begin serving his sentence.

McPartland, 55, who also didn't comment, must surrender by Nov. 10.

The government argued the men went against their oath by masterminding a three-year cover-up to protect Burke. Prosecutors noted that Spota and McPartland failed to take responsibility for their actions.

Christopher Loeb, the man at the center of the prosecution who stole Burke's duffel bag, described a sense of relief about the verdict.

"You've got to be held accountable for what you did," Loeb said.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX 5 NY News app. Download for FREE!

Suffolk County officials who have followed the trial throughout say it's a step in the right direction.

Inside the courtroom, the judge indicated many times that Spota and McPartland's sentences would be longer than Burke's, who served 46 months, because of their "unconscionable behavior." 

Both attorneys indicated that their clients plan to appeal.