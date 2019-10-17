Evil Twin opens massive Queens brewery

It’s not your average brewery.

With names like, ‘Why Don’t We Just Take the Subway to JFK’ and “It’s So Quiet and Peaceful Walking Across the Brooklyn Bridge’, Evil Twin Brewery is making it known that they have arrived.

The brewery, located in Ridgewood, Queens, is the brainchild of Danish nationals Jeppe and Maria Jarnit-Bjergsø.

The brand has been around for a decade, but this is their first brewery and tap room which are housed in a glass-enclosed greenhouse.

It took $4 million dollars to get the new, massive space up and running.

Evil Twin is open seven days a week, year-round.