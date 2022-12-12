'Everybody killers' - Long Island gang accused of murder and other violence

"They were willing to kill anybody and everybody who disrespected them."

18 members of the ‘No Fake Love’ or ‘NFL’ street gang are under arrest on Long Island, according to authorities.

A 148 count indictment covering 31 different incidents including murder and six other shootings in the Mastic/Shirley area of Suffolk County was announced on Monday morning. The gang is also accused of at least five carjackings, an armed robbery, the theft of more than a dozen stolen vehicles, and even stealing puppies.

One of the shootings took place outside of Rep. Lee Zeldin's home.

10 of the defendants were arrested on Thursday. 7 of the defendants were already in custody. The final defendant was arrested Monday morning.

The Suffolk County prosecutor says the gang leaders were actually directing the violence from jail.

District Attorney Raymond A. Tierney said, "They branded themselves as 'everybody killers', which means they were willing to kill anybody and everybody who disrespected them or stood in their way."

Tierney said the gang would steal cars to commit shootings and then sell the cars when they were done using them.

The gang, Tierney said, is affiliated with both the Crip and Blood street gangs.

The murder took place on Dec 5, 2021, outside the Minx nightclub in Farmingville. A member of the gang got into an argument with a man in the parking lot of the Tiffany Plaza Mall.

One of the gang members shot Jorge Barrara, 28, of Farmingville, at point-blank range. The man, identified as David Trent, aka ‘Sosa’ and ‘DJ’, then fired out of an SUV as the group fled the scene. Two other people suffered gunshot wounds. Video of the incident was released at a Monday morning news conference.

Another video released on Monday showed members of the gang carjack a Lyft driver at gunpoint in Wading River and then laughing after they drove off in the car.

An image shows gang members stealing puppies from a breeder on Long Island.

The gang is also accused of stealing six French Bulldog puppies to sell.

The shooting outside of Rep. Lee Zeldin's Shirley home took place on a Sunday afternoon in October as he was in the midst of running for New York governor. Zeldin pointed to the shooting of two teens as evidence that bail reform laws needed to be changed. He lost the November election to Gov. Kathy Hochul.

Noah Green is charged with that double shooting.

Indicted Defendants:

1. Taevon Bazemore, 21, of Shirley faces a top count of Attempted Murder in the Second Degree and up to 25 years of incarceration.

2. Kevin Cabrera, 17, of Shirley faces a top count of Robbery in the First Degree and up to 25 years of incarceration.

3. Corey Foggy, 18, of Mastic faces a top count of Robbery in the First Degree and up to 25 years of incarceration.

4. Simone Feliz, 20, of Gordon Heights faces a top count of Conspiracy in the First Degree and up to 25 years to life incarceration.

5. Noah Green, 18, of Shirley faces a top count of Attempted Murder in the Second Degree and up to 25 years of incarceration.

6. Romaine Hopkins, 18, of Mastic faces a top count of Robbery in the First Degree and up to 25 years of incarceration.

7. Keandre Hudson, 27, of Mastic faces a top count of Conspiracy in the First Degree and up to 25 years to life incarceration.

8. Janell Johnson, 20, of Shirley faces a top count of Conspiracy in the First Degree and up to 25 years to life incarceration.

9. Nisiah Jones, 21, of Mastic faces a top count of Attempted Murder in the Second Degree and up to 25 years of incarceration.

10. Walter Jones, 21, of Mastic faces a top count of Conspiracy in the Second Degree and up to 8 1/3 to 25 years of incarceration.

11. Mekhi Kennedy, 17, of Patchogue faces a top count of Robbery in the First Degree and up to 25 years of incarceration.

12. Jason Parker, 21, of Loganville, Georgia, faces a top count of Conspiracy in the Second Degree and up to 8 1/3 to 25 years of incarceration.

13. Marquize Pittman, 22, of Mastic faces a top count of Conspiracy in the Second Degree and up to 12 ½ to 25 years of incarceration.

14. Shati Roy Jr., 15, of Schenectady faces a top count of Robbery in the First Degree and up to 3 1/3 to 10 years of incarceration.

15. David Trent, 18, of Mastic faces a top count of Murder in the Second Degree and up to 25 years to life incarceration.

16. Matthew Walker, 17, of Wading River faces a top count of Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree and up to 15 years of incarceration.

17. Aamiya Williams, 23, of Shirley faces a top count of Conspiracy in the First Degree and up to 25 years to life incarceration.

18. Jane Doe, of Hempstead faces a top count of Robbery in the First Degree and up to 3 1/3 to 10 years of incarceration.