Here are some events commemorating the Pearl Harbor 82nd anniversary on Thursday

article

The nation will commemorate the 82nd anniversary of Pearl Harbor on Thursday, and there will be a number of ceremonies to honor the victims and survivors of the attack on Dec. 7, 1941.

Here’s a list of some of the Pearl Harbor anniversary events happening across the country.

New York

On Dec. 7, the American Airpower Museum will host the annual "Dropping of the Roses" Pearl Harbor Memorial Ceremony performed by the Long Island Air Force Association (LIAFA).

The ceremony takes place at 1230 New Highway in Farmingdale, New York 11735. Free admission is from 10:30 a.m. and 12:00 p.m. After 12:00 p.m. $15 for adults, $12 for seniors and veterans, $10 for kids 5 to 12. No tickets or pre-registration is necessary.

RELATED: Oldest living survivor of Pearl Harbor marks 105th birthday

Washington, D.C.

The United States Navy Memorial will have a National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day Wreath-Laying Ceremony at 11 a.m. ET on Dec. 7 at the Navy Memorial Plaza located at 701 Pennsylvania Avenue NW, in Washington, DC 20004. Registration is not required to attend the ceremony.

California

A memorial and wreath-laying ceremony to honor the victims and survivors of Pearl Harbor will be held at 9 a.m. local time on Dec. 7 at Discovery Park in Sacramento, California. The military ceremony is open to all veterans, active-duty personnel, their families, and the public. Click here for details.

Virginia

The Virginia War Memorial and the Navy League of the United States, Richmond Council, will co-host the 82nd Commonwealth’s Pearl Harbor Day Remembrance Ceremony at 11 a.m. on Dec. 7.

According to the Virginia Department of Veteran Services , the ceremony will be held outdoors in the Memorial’s Shrine of Memory – 20th Century at 621 South Belvidere Street, Richmond Virginia 22330. The event is open to the public.

RELATED: Pearl Harbor timeline: Events that led up to 1941 attack on US

Hawaii

A National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Ceremony takes place on Dec. 7 at 7:30am local time at the Pearl Harbor National Memorial. The event is open to the public.

In the afternoon, a ceremony will be held at the USS Oklahoma Memorial at 1 p.m. local time. It’s open to the public and visitors must have access to Ford Island (Military or Gov't ID).

At 2:30 p.m. local time a partial ash scattering ceremony will be held for Pearl Harbor survivor Jack Holder at the USS Utah Memorial. It’s open to the public, but visitors will need access to Ford Island in order to attend.

According to the Pacific Historic Parks, Holder died Feb 24, 2023, in Arizona, just months after attending the 81st commemoration of the attack on Pearl Harbor. A memorial service was held in Arizona, and he will be buried with full military honors at Arlington at a date to be determined.

Pacific Historic Parks is in Hawaii and supports four national parks and one state park.

Georgia

The Douglas-Coffee County Veterans Park Committee will host the third annual Pearl Harbor Day Remembrance Ceremony on Dec. 7 at 10 a.m. local at the Douglas Municipal Gene Chambers Airport at 440 Elton D Brooks Blvd, Douglas, Georgia 31535.

Connecticut

The city of Norwalk, Connecticut , will honor the residents of Norwalk killed in action in the attack on Pearl Harbor on December 7, 1941. Click here to learn more.

Florida

The Veterans Council of Indian River County (VCIRC) is honoring and remembering the historic events of Pearl Harbor at 7:45 a.m. at December 7. The free program is happening at the Heritage Center located at 2140 14th Ave, Vero Beach, FL 32960. More information available here .

Minnesota

The Minnesota Military and Veterans Museum will hold a virtual program that highlights the contributions of Minnesota Veterans brought to the defense of Pearl Harbor, during the Japanese attack in 1941.

This virtual event will revisit the experiences of Minnesota service members and discuss the efforts to ensure that what happened 82 years ago will never be forgotten. The event starts at 7 p.m. on Dec. 7 via Zoom. Click here for more.

Kentucky

Honor Flight Bluegrass is hosting a Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day ceremony at 1 p.m. local time on Dec. 7 at Zachary Taylor Post 180 American Legion in St. Matthews, Kentucky. The free event is open to the public.

Kansas

Wichita Veterans Memorial Park will host a Pearl Harbor Day commemoration at Veterans Memorial Park on Dec. 7 at 8 a.m. local time at the Pearl Harbor Survivors Memorial at 339 Veterans Parkway in Wichita, Kansas 67203. More details here .

Massachusetts

The Battleship Cove is honoring the anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor by hosting a ceremony on Dec. 7, at 12:55 p.m. local time aboard the USS Massachusetts' Memorial Room located at 5 Water Street in Fall River, Massachusetts 02721. The ceremony is free and open to the public, but seating is limited.

What happened at Pearl Harbor?

The day is to honor the victims and survivors of one of the worst attacks ever on American soil. The Japanese bombed Pearl Harbor, killing 2,400 Americans and injuring an additional 1,200, on Dec. 7, 1941, the Associated Press noted.

The USS Arizona alone lost 1,177 sailors and Marines, nearly half the death toll. The battleship today sits where it sank 82 years ago, with more than 900 of its dead still entombed inside.

FILE-Rescue boats move in on the battleships U.S.S. West Virginia (foreground) and U.S.S. Tennessee which sit low in the water and burn after the Japanese surprise attack on Pearl Harbor, Hawaii. (Photo by Bettmann Archive/Getty Images)

Sailors jumped into the water to escape their burning ships and swam to the landing near Lee's house. Many were covered in the thick, heavy oil that coated the harbor. Lee and his mother used Fels-Naptha soap to help wash them. Sailors who were able to board small boats that shuttled them back to their vessels.

There were about 87,000 military personnel on Oahu at the time of the attack, according to a rough estimate compiled by military historian J. Michael Wenger.

The Associated Press contributed to this report. This story was reported from Washington, D.C.



