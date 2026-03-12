Ernie Anastos, Emmy Award-winning news anchor, dies at 82

The Brief Ernie Anastos, Emmy Award-winning journalist and former FOX 5 NY news anchor, has died at the age of 82. Anastos' journalistic career spanned several decades, and he went on to anchor at multiple New York stations.



NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 18: Ernie Anastos attends the Luisa Diaz Foundation 9th Annual MAG Gala at The Plaza on May 18, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Mark Sagliocco/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)

‘Legendary’ New York anchor

What we know:

Anastos' journalistic career spanned several decades, and he went on to anchor at multiple major New York stations.

He began working at FOX 5 NY in 2005, and remained for 15 years.

Former Mayor Bill de Blasio honored the former anchor by declaring every March 21 to be "Ernie Anastos Day."

Anastos has received over 30 Emmy Awards and nominations throughout his career, including "Best Newscast in New York"