Mayor Eric Adams to deliver State of the City address | How to watch live

NYC Mayor Eric Adams will deliver his second mayoral State of the City on Wednesday.

After two years in office, Adams will reflect on the last fiscal year and unveil plans for the upcoming one.

Adams will likely discuss the ongoing migrant crisis, housing, crime, and the city's homeless population.

Earlier this week, Adams doubled down on his decision to veto the City Council's "How Many Stops Act".

The "How Many Stops Act" would require police to document more detailed information about their interactions with civilians.

Adams also released plans to wipe out more than $2 billion in medical debt for up to 500,000 residents in the city.

He called the debt relief program the largest municipal initiative of its kind in the country, though RIP Medical Debt has worked with other municipalities.

Though New York City is facing financial strains, Adams said the $18 million commitment over three years is a great investment for the city.

Adams has faced growing fallout over the multibillion-dollar budget cuts he announced last year that slash hours at public libraries, eliminated parks and sanitation programs, and froze police hiring, among other cutbacks in municipal services.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.