Epic snowball fight breaks out on National Mall after DC's first big snowfall in years

By David Matthews
Published 
Updated 7 hours ago
Washington, D.C.
FOX 5 DC
article

Washingtonians pelted each other with snowballs on the National Mall following Sunday's snowfall (FOX 5 DC / Jesse Burkett-Hall).

WASHINGTON (FOX 5 DC) - D.C.'s first winter storm in years delivered a literal, uh, snowball effect Sunday.

A bunch of Washingtonians hit the National Mall on Sunday afternoon to pelt each other with snowballs outside the Smithsonian Castle.

FOX 5 Photojournalist Jesse Burkett-Hall captured the scene.

Snowball fight on the National Mall

Big, organized snowball fights have a bit of tradition in the nation's capital.

FOX 5 has chronicled similar events in Dupont Circle and Meridian Hill Park. 

And with more snow on the way Monday, there's a chance for Round 2 too.

