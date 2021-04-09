EP of DMX's 'Prayer' tracks released as he is reportedly near death

article

An EP of some of DMX's "Prayer" tracks has been released on streaming platforms including Spotify, as the rapper remains on life support.

"A Dog's Prayers" includes four previously released tracks -- "Prayer - Skit," "Prayer III," The Prayer IV," and "The Prayer V." The EP runs 8 minutes.

The tracks, released by Def Jam Recordings, are a mix of spoken word and music that have appeared on DMX's albums over the years.

The compilation comes as DMX, whose real name is Earl Simmons, is reportedly nearing the end of his life.

His long-time manager and close friend, Craig Brodhead, said he is not expected to live past Friday.

Brodhead told FOX 5's Lisa Evers that DMX's condition has been deteriorating.

