Expand / Collapse search

EP of DMX's 'Prayer' tracks released as he is reportedly near death

By FOX 5 NY Staff
Published 
Updated 1 min ago
Entertainment
FOX 5 NY
article

NEW YORK - An EP of some of DMX's "Prayer" tracks has been released on streaming platforms including Spotify, as the rapper remains on life support.

"A Dog's Prayers" includes four previously released tracks -- "Prayer - Skit," "Prayer III," The Prayer IV," and "The Prayer V."  The EP runs 8 minutes.

The tracks, released by Def Jam Recordings, are a mix of spoken word and music that have appeared on DMX's albums over the years.

Get breaking news alerts in the free FOX5NY News app!

The compilation comes as DMX, whose real name is Earl Simmons, is reportedly nearing the end of his life.

His long-time manager and close friend, Craig Brodhead, said he is not expected to live past Friday.

Brodhead told FOX 5's Lisa Evers that DMX's condition has been deteriorating.

Sign up for FOX 5 email newsletters

DMX remains on life support

Rapper DMX remained on life support early Friday at White Plains Hospital in New York.