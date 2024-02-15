Here are the entertainers with the biggest following of 'superfans'

article

Fans of their favorite celebrities and entertainers tend to feel a unique connection to them, whether it's watching them perform live in concert, through their music and films, or social media posts.

While most celebrities appreciate the love and support of "superfans," some can take their admiration and idolatry to another level.

Here are a few entertainers with the largest groups of superfans on social media.

Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift gets a lot of support from the "Swifties," including on social media. Swift has 281 million followers on Instagram, 95.2 million followers on X, formerly Twitter, 24.8 million followers on TikTok , and 80 million followers on Facebook .

Taylor Swift performs onstage during "Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour" at Allianz Parque on November 24, 2023 in Sao Paulo, Brazil. (Photo by Buda Mendes/TAS23/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management )

Swift’s "Eras Tour" has produced record-breaking numbers, and she’s involved in a high-profile relationship with Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce. Swift was at Super Bowl LVIII to cheer on Kelce and the Chiefs when they defeated the San Francisco 49ers to win their second consecutive Super Bowl title.

Beyoncé

Beyoncé has a huge fan base with a group of them known as the "Beyhive." The singer has more than 319 million followers on Instagram, 57 million on Facebook, 15.3 million on the X, formerly Twitter, and 5.4 million on TikTok , according to the Houston Chronicle. The Grammy-winner also has a reputation of not follwing many other celebrities on her social media pages.

Beyoncé performs onstage during the "RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR" at MetLife Stadium on July 29, 2023 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images/WireImage for Parkwood)

She also recently gained 250,000 Instagram followers during Super Bowl LVIII.

The singer revealed her upcoming country-inspired album "Renaissance: Act II, " which will be released on March 29 after she teased new music in her Verizon Super Bowl commercial and released two new songs, "Texas Hold 'Em" and "16 Carriages."

Selena Gomez

Selena Gomez is one of the most popular figures in the world with a massive following.

The actress and singer has 429 million followers on Instagram , 66.4 million followers on X, formerly Twitter, 59 million followers on TikTok , and 34.5 million followers on her YouTube page.

Selena Gomez attends the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)

Last year, Gomez became the first woman to reach 400 million followers on Instagram and surpassed Kylie Jenner as the most-followed woman on the photo-sharing platform.

Justin Bieber

Justin Bieber is lauded by many of his fans as a pop icon, and the love he gets from his followers is evidence of that. The Canadian entertainer has 293 million followers on Instagram, 111.2 million followers on X, formerly Twitter, 72.5 million subscribers on his YouTube page , and 27.3 million followers on TikTok.

FILE-Justin Bieber performs onstage for the 2020 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on November 22, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/AMA2020/Getty Images for dcp)

Kanye West

Kanye West is considered a polarizing figure to some, but is still loved by his fans. He released his new album "Vultures 1" that has his fan base excited. The Chicago native, also known as "Ye," has a big following of superfans on social media with 32.1 million followers on X, formerly Twitter, 19.6 million followers on Instagram , 381,000 followers on TikTok , and 627,000 followers on Facebook .

Kanye West performs during 2019 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival on April 20, 2019 in Indio, California. (Photo by Timothy Norris/Getty Images for Coachella)

A Taylor Swift fan is taking her support for the entertainer to a new level after the fan hopped on social media to encourage other "Swifties" to stream Beyoncé’s new single to prevent Kanye’s new "Vultures 1" album from going to No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100.

"SWIFTIE EMERGENCY," read the tweet from the now-private account . "Beyonce’s new single ‘Texas Hold ‘Em’ is challenging Kanye West for #1 debut on Billboard Hot 100, the user wrote. "Let’s buy and stream Texas Hold ‘Em to block him from the top spot," the superfan continued. "Remember, he dragged Taylor on his latest Instagram story."

The rapper posted a screenshot of the social media post on his Instagram page, responding to the fan. In the post written in all caps, West said he wasn’t thinking about Swift and talked about the hardships last year with family and friends. He also claimed "Vultures 1" was taken off platforms to block its first week sales.

How did the rift between Kanye and Taylor Swift start?

Swift and West have a strained relationship going back to 2009 when he interrupted the singer’s acceptance speech for the Best Female Video award at MTV’s Video Music Awards. Later in the show, Beyonce, who won a VMA for the Video of the Year, invited Swift to come on stage to finish her acceptance speech.

Through the years, West alleged that he’s helped Swift’s career, which has ignited the beef between the entertainers over time.

Eminem producing superfans documentary

Superfans will be the subject of a new documentary produced by rapper Eminem . "Stans" is the working title for the film and is about a personal journey into the world of superfandom through the perspective of Eminem and his fans, according to Variety.

The "Lose Yourself" rapper's 2000 song "Stan" created the term for maniacal and delusional superfans.

This story was reported from Washington, D.C.



