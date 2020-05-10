English girl beats leukemia, rings 'end of treatment bell' and celebrates in COVID-19 lockdown

A seven-year-old English girl celebrated the end of her leukemia treatments with her family in quarantine on May 4, ringing an ‘End of Treatment’ bell in her home – instead of at the hospital – to mark the occasion.

Footage uploaded by father Lewis Coombes shows the family happily banging household items, with cancer survivor Edith ringing a bell.

People celebrating virtually with the family are heard clanging and cheering from the computer. Edith was in treatment for 26 months, her father said on Twitter.

Coombes captioned the video: “Ringing the ‘End of Treatment’ bell, with a lockdown twist. Just the best sound, for the bravest little girl. Feeling very proud.”