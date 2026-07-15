England vs. Argentina preview: Messi, Kane, Bellingham meet in historic semifinal

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The Brief England and Argentina meet Wednesday in the World Cup semifinals at Atlanta Stadium. The matchup renews one of the tournament’s most famous rivalries, forever tied to Diego Maradona’s "Hand of God" goal in 1986. Lionel Messi leads the Golden Boot race among players still alive, while Harry Kane and Jude Bellingham have powered England’s run.



England and Argentina meet Wednesday in a World Cup semifinal that brings together one of soccer’s oldest rivalries, three of the tournament’s biggest stars and a place in the Final against Spain.

What we know:

England faces Argentina on Wednesday, July 15, at Atlanta Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia.

The semifinal is scheduled for 3 p.m. ET and will air on FOX. The match will also stream on FOX One.

The winner advances to the World Cup Final on Sunday, July 19, against Spain.

A rivalry with history

England and Argentina are meeting for the sixth time at the World Cup and the fourth time in the knockout stage. It is their first World Cup meeting since 2002, when England won 1-0 in the group stage on a David Beckham penalty.

But the matchup will always be linked most closely to 1986.

That year, Diego Maradona scored two of the most famous goals in World Cup history against England: the controversial "Hand of God" goal and the brilliant solo run later remembered as the "Goal of the Century." FIFA has described that 1986 quarterfinal as a match defined by both "The Hand of God" and "The Goal of the Century."

Argentina won that match 2-1 and went on to win the World Cup.

England’s path to the semifinal

England has not exactly cruised to this point, but the Three Lions have kept finding ways through.

England beat DR Congo in the Round of 32, Mexico in the Round of 16 and Norway in the quarterfinals. Its last two knockout wins came by one goal, including a 2-1 comeback victory over Norway.

Jude Bellingham has become England’s knockout-stage star. He scored twice against Mexico and twice against Norway, becoming the first player with two goals in consecutive World Cup knockout games since Maradona in 1986.

Harry Kane has been just as important. Kane and Bellingham enter the semifinal with six goals each, giving England two of the tournament’s most dangerous finishers.

MEXICO CITY, MEXICO - JULY 05: Harry Kane #9 of England celebrates with Jude Bellingham #10 after converting a penalty for his team’s third goal during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 16 match between Mexico and England at Mexico City Stadium on Jul Expand

Argentina’s path to the semifinal

Argentina is back in the World Cup semifinals for the second straight tournament and is trying to become the first team to repeat as champion since Brazil in 1962.

The defending champions have not had an easy knockout run. Argentina needed extra time to get past Cape Verde in the Round of 32, then trailed Egypt by two goals with just over 10 minutes left before rallying for a 3-2 win in the Round of 16.

In the quarterfinals, Argentina beat Switzerland 3-1 after extra time. 10-man Switzerland was level until Julián Alvarez scored in the 112th minute.

The Messi factor

Lionel Messi enters the semifinal as the biggest name still standing.

Messi has eight goals at this World Cup, tied with Kylian Mbappé atop the Golden Boot standings. With France eliminated, Messi is the leading scorer still alive in the tournament.

Messi is now the top all-time scorer in men’s World Cup history.

That makes Wednesday’s match about more than just Argentina’s title defense. It is also another chapter in Messi’s chase for one more World Cup final, one more trophy and possibly the one major individual tournament award he has never won: the Golden Boot.

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - JUNE 27: Lionel Messi #10 of Argentina celebrates scoring his team's third goal during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Group J match between Jordan and Argentina at Dallas Stadium on June 27, 2026 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by David Ramos Expand

Players to watch

Messi is Argentina’s obvious focal point, but England’s biggest problem may be how much attention it can afford to give him without opening space elsewhere.

For England, Kane remains the central finisher, while Bellingham has been the late-arriving danger man and emotional force of the team’s run. Together, Kane and Bellingham have combined for 12 goals at the tournament.

For Argentina, Julián Alvarez enters off a decisive extra-time goal against Switzerland, while Messi remains the player most capable of turning one moment into the difference between going home and reaching the Final.

What’s at stake

England is chasing its first World Cup title since 1966.

Argentina is trying to defend its 2022 title and become the third nation to repeat as World Cup champion. Argentina is also trying to become the first team to win four straight major titles.

The winner gets Spain in the World Cup Final.

England vs. Argentina

Wednesday, July 15 at 3 p.m. ET

Atlanta Stadium

TV: FOX

Streaming: FOX One