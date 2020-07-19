Empire State Building observatory to reopen Monday with reduced capacity

article

The famed Empire State Building’s observatory will finally reopen on Monday, with an 80 percent capacity reduction and visitors allowed in by appointment only.

To visit the observatory, tickets must be purchased ahead of time to help prevent overcrowding, visitors must wear facial coverings and will have their temperatures screened and hands sanitized prior to their entrance.

Once inside, more than 18 feet of separation will be kept between visitors, along with one-way traffic flows.

The initial hours of operation will be from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m., and employees have also undergone training for new protocols and procedures to keep people safe.

For more information on reopening procedures and ticketing, visit www.esbnyc.com