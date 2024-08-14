‘Emily in Paris’ inspired pop-up café opens in NYC

article

Bonjour New York City!

A French bistro pop-up is opening for two days only in the West Village, inspired by the Netflix series Emily in Paris.

Starting at noon, Boucherie will be transformed into "Café de Lillet" starting until 9 p.m. today and tomorrow. "Café de Lillet" is located at 99 7th Avenue South.

Fans of the show can enjoy Lillet cocktails and iconic French dishes. Apéritif Musique’ performances, bespoke artistic creations, and a playful selfie station will allow guests to indulge in Emily’s Parisian lifestyle.

There will even be a celebrity appearance from Nicky Hamilton.

Season 4 of Emily in Paris returns to Netflix on Aug. 15.

The pop-up is open for customers 21 and up. Walk-ins will be accepted based on capacity.

If you're unable to attend, fans are in luck since Lillet created the "Lillet x Emily in Paris Café de Lillet Collection" which is available here.

For more information, click here.