Elvis Presley’s Graceland vandalized with graffiti messages including ‘Defund MPD’, ‘Abolish ICE’ and ‘BLM’

The walls outside of Graceland in Memphis, Tenn., were tagged with graffiti by vandals on Sunday, with phrases like "BLM" and "No Justice No Peace."

Graceland is the site where rock legend Elvis Presley formerly resided.

The Levitt Shell stage, an amphitheater where Presley gave his first paid concert, was also vandalized with similar messages, according to Fox 13.

Graceland did not comment when contacted about the graffiti.

BURBANK, CA - JUNE 27: Rock and roll musician Elvis Presley performing on the Elvis comeback TV special on June 27, 1968. (Photo by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images)

Fox 13 reporter Shelia O'Connor tweeted out photographs of the damaged walls on Tuesday morning, which included messages about the death of Breonna Taylor, who was killed in Louisville while police were serving a no-knock warrant on her home.

"Crews are cleaning up after someone spray-painted the walls of Graceland with messages like 'Defund MPD' 'Arrest Breonna Taylor’s murderers' and 'BLM' and more," she tweeted.

Other messages included, “I Can’t Breathe,” along with calls to defund the police.

The executive director of Levitt Shell spoke with the Memphis Police and said that between 7 p.m. and 7 a.m., the property had been defaced.

Repairs are estimated to cost around $150,000, Fox 13 reported.

