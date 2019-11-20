Elon Musk's Boring Co. begins tunneling in Las Vegas

article

Elon Musk's The Boring Company has taken its first steps towards making a high-speed transportation tunnel in Las Vegas.

The company has announced the groundbreaking of its first commercial project.

The over-$52 million project plans to connect three stations of the Vegas Convention Center.

Passengers will ride fully-autonomous Tesla vehicles reaching a top speed of 35 miles per hour.

The project is testing underground roadways as space above ground is limited.

Although the price tag may seem price may seem hefty, it's pennies compared to two extensions New York City's subway underwent, both over a billion dollars.

Last year, Musk unveiled an underground transportation tunnel in Los Angeles.

Washington D.C. has also given approval for a project that could take people from D.C. to New York in just 30 minutes.