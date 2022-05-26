Elon Musk calls for special assault rifle permits for 'extremely well vetted' people

article

Tesla CEO Elon Musk commented Thursday morning on gun control measures following Tuesday's Texas elementary school shooting that killed 19 children and two adults.

In a tweet, Musk gave his opinion that assault rifles should, at minimum, require a special permit, where the recipient is extremely well vetted.

A shooter identified as Salvador Romas opened fire at Robb Elementary School Tuesday.

President Biden called for changes to gun laws Tuesday and expressed his heartbreak in his address to the nation following the mass shooting in Uvalde, Texas .

Biden called for "commonsense" gun laws, saying that "we know they work and have a positive impact." Biden claimed that after the assault weapons ban was passed in 1994, mass shootings went down. After the law expired in 2004, Biden said, "mass shootings tripled."

