Fight over parking spot in Nassau County leaves 2 women injured

Police are looking for a man following a fight over a parking spot that left two women injured in Nassau County.

It happened Saturday around 9:40 p.m. in Elmont.

According to detectives, three women became involved in an argument with the suspect over a spot on Sterling Road.

One of the women, 44, began to record the argument with her cellphone when the suspect grabbed the phone out of her hand, police said.

Police said the suspect then punched a second woman, 39, in the face multiple times, causing cuts to her nose and mouth.

When the third woman, 40, attempted to stop the fight, the suspect, with a closed fist, allegedly struck her in the head several times. He then placed her in a chokehold and applied pressure to her neck, causing her difficulty breathing, police said.

The suspect ran into a rear yard on Sterling Road and fled in an unknown direction in a white colored 2012 Jeep Wrangler.

Two of the women were transported to a hospital for evaluation and treatment of their injuries.

Suspect description

The suspect is described as a Black male around 40, stocky build, approximately 5’10", with a goatee style beard and short black hair. He was last seen wearing a black sweater, a white colored t-shirt with the words "true religion" on the front, black colored jeans and black sneakers.

The man police are searching for. (Nassau County police)

Anyone with information is urged to contact Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS.