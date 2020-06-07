Elmer Fudd will not use a gun in new 'Looney Tunes' cartoons

Elmer Fudd has made a big change for the newest series of "Looney Tunes" cartoons.

In the latest update of the series -- called "Looney Tunes Cartoons" and streaming on HBO Max -- the iconic character will no longer use a rifle, according to the people behind the show.

“We’re not doing guns,” executive producer Peter Browngardt told The New York Times. “But, we can do cartoony violence — TNT, the Acme stuff. All that was kind of grandfathered in.”

FORMER 'BACHELORETTE' RACHEL LINDSAY SHAYS SHE'LL QUIT FRANCHISE UNLESS DIVERSITY PROBLEMS ARE SOLVED

Warner Bros., which has produced the series, released a clip that featured Elmer using a scythe to try catching Bugs Bunny instead.

In the clip, Elmer and Bugs engaged in one of their classic face-offs, and as usual, the rabbit got away without a scratch while Elmer was left scorched by TNT.

The show cited gun violence as a reason for the change, The Telegraph reported.

'LIVE PD,' 'COPS' PULLED FROM TV IN THE WAKE OF GEORGE FLOYD'S DEATH

Advertisement

The new show will feature the cartoon's classic characters, even giving them a bit of an edge.

“Some of them have maybe gone a little too far, so they might come out in a different format,” Browngardt said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The New York Post reported that Satan will even make an appearance in the series, while other episodes have included the ghost of Tweedy Bird haunting Sylvester the Cat and Porky Pig sucking poison out of Daffy Duck's leg.

"Looney Toons Cartoons" debuted with HBO Max this month and is available to stream.