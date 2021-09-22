Elizabeth Holmes trial: live updates from federal Theranos trial

article

The federal fraud trial against Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes continues Wednesday – a day after the prosecution called the first patient of the failed blood testing startup.

Brittany Gould took the witness stand Tuesday, describing receiving faulty test results from Theranos in 2014 that indicated she was having a miscarriage.

The test turned out to be incorrect and Gould had her child after three earlier failed pregnancies.

Holmes is facing ten counts of fraud and two counts of conspiracy.

She has pleaded not guilty.

