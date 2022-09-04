Eliza Fletcher missing: Cleotha Abston charged with kidnapping in connection to case, Memphis police say

The Memphis Police Department has arrested a man in connection with the kidnapping of missing teacher Eliza Fletcher.

Cleotha Abston, 38, was arrested and charged with Especially Aggravated Kidnapping and Tampering with Evidence following Fletcher’s mysterious disappearance on Friday, Memphis police said early Sunday.

"The investigation into the abduction of Eliza Fletcher is still active and ongoing. Investigators are continuing the search and following all leads," the police department said.

A photo of Cleotha Abston. (Tennessee Department of Corrections)

Fletcher was out on a routine, early morning run near the University of Memphis on Friday when she was "abducted and forced into" a dark SUV, police said. Police identified the vehicle and are continuing to search for her.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Memphis Police were searching a home within the complex. (Fox News Digital)

Later Saturday, Memphis police said the vehicle had been located, though the Memphis kindergarten teacher and 34-year-old mom had not yet been found.

"The vehicle of interest has been located and a male who was occupying the vehicle has been detained. Eliza Fletcher has not been located," they said.

Another man was arrested Sunday, though the arrest was not in connection with her kidnapping, police said.

"Mario Abston, 36, was charged w/ Possession of a Controlled Substance w/ Intent to Manufacture & Sell Fentanyl, Possession of a Controlled Substance w/ Intent to Manufacture and Sell Heroin, & Convicted Felon in Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Dangerous Felony," the Memphis Police Department said in a statement.

Fletcher is described as a White woman with blonde hair and green eyes. She is about 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighs around 137 pounds. She was wearing a pink athletic top and purple running shorts, with her hair up and a matching headband.

Authorities are offering a $50K reward to help find mother kidnapped while jogging. (Memphos Police Department/ TBI) Expand

Anyone with information related to the abduction is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Fox News' Audrey Conklin contributed to this report.

