'Elf’ the musical returns to Broadway for a limited holiday run

"Santa, here? I know him! I know him!" — Buddy the Elf

It's still a couple of months away until Santa arrives, however, "Elf" the musical is making a limited holiday return to Broadway.

The musical is based on the 2003 comedy of the same title starring Will Ferrell.

Elf originally premiered on Broadway back in 2010 and then returned again in 2012.

Mean Girls and Shucked star Grey Henson will star in the title role as "Buddy the Elf".

"I cannot wait to play Buddy the Elf eight times a week, in this hilarious and joyful musical, during the most magical time of the year on Broadway," says Henson in a statement to Playbill. "Elf has always been required yearly viewing for me, and I am so honored and excited to be fulfilling a lifelong dream of wearing tights on Broadway!"

Opening night is Nov. 17 and will continue through Jan. 4 at the Marquis Theatre.

